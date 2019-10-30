Илон Маск пожаловался, что в Google сложно найти солнечные панели Tesla

Сооснователь PayPal, Tesla и SpaceX Илон Маск (Elon Musk) заявил в Twitter , что в Google сложно найти солнечные панели Tesla, и привёл прямые ссылки на эти товары.

«К сожалению, в Google сложно найти ссылки на Tesla Solar из-за множества рекламы и SEO», — написал Маск.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to #google# Tesla solar links due to tons of ads & SEO. Go to https://t.co/UvQa8JOE7v to add solar to an existing roof & https://t.co/D9yUuL7NVE for a new roof with integrated solar.

В ответ на этот пост многие SEO-специалисты поспешили объяснить предпринимателю, как работает Google , и как правильно вводить запросы. А также, что такое навигационные и транзакционные запросы, и почему нужно добавлять слово «Tesla», чтобы увидеть сайт компании в топе выдачи.

SEO is not only about technical details, or search engines ranking sites based on words on a page. Google tries to work out some qualitative signals too, in order to match user intent. Just because I Google [solar panels] doesn’t necessarily mean I want to buy solar panels

Некоторые также обратили внимание, что обозначенная Маском проблема никак не связана с SEO:

whatever you think SEO is, this isn’t it

Другие же воспользовались этим поводом, чтобы привлечь крупного спонсора для SEO-конференции:

hey @elonmusk you actually need better links to parts of your website — and a couple other things…

come to Vienna May 2020 to learn at @lrtcon our charity conference on All Things Links.

We’re also still looking for sponsors,heard the last quarter treated Tesla well.