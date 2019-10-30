Илон Маск пожаловался, что в Google сложно найти солнечные панели Tesla

Сооснователь PayPal, Tesla и SpaceX Илон Маск (Elon Musk) заявил в Twitter, что в Google сложно найти солнечные панели Tesla, и привёл прямые ссылки на эти товары.

«К сожалению, в Google сложно найти ссылки на Tesla Solar из-за множества рекламы и SEO», — написал Маск.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to #google# Tesla solar links due to tons of ads & SEO. Go to https://t.co/UvQa8JOE7v to add solar to an existing roof & https://t.co/D9yUuL7NVE for a new roof with integrated solar.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2019

В ответ на этот пост многие SEO-специалисты поспешили объяснить предпринимателю, как работает Google, и как правильно вводить запросы. А также, что такое навигационные и транзакционные запросы, и почему нужно добавлять слово «Tesla», чтобы увидеть сайт компании в топе выдачи.

SEO is not only about technical details, or search engines ranking sites based on words on a page. Google tries to work out some qualitative signals too, in order to match user intent. Just because I Google [solar panels] doesn’t necessarily mean I want to buy solar panels

— Pedro Dias: ~/pedro$ (@pedrodias) 28 октября 2019 г.

 

Некоторые также обратили внимание, что обозначенная Маском проблема никак не связана с SEO:

whatever you think SEO is, this isn’t it

— Patrick Altoft (@patrickaltoft) 29 октября 2019 г.

 

That’s not SEO. That’s Google’s structure of search results. pic.twitter.com/EqSLYbvQrD

— Kevin_Indig (@Kevin_Indig) 29 октября 2019 г.

 

Другие же воспользовались этим поводом, чтобы привлечь крупного спонсора для SEO-конференции:

hey @elonmusk you actually need better links to parts of your website — and a couple other things…

come to Vienna May 2020 to learn at @lrtcon our charity conference on All Things Links.

We’re also still looking for sponsors,heard the last quarter treated Tesla well.

— Christoph C. Cemper (@cemper) 29 октября 2019 г.

 

А некоторые тут же предложили свои услуги:

@elonmusk DM me and I’ll give you some free SEO tips to help with that.

— Matt Lacuesta (@MattLacuesta) 29 октября 2019 г.

 

Hey, @elonmusk, I have 20 years of SEO experience. Speak at the major conferences around the world. Own a P3D+ FSD, on the PowerWall waitlist and have a best friend that invested at $7 in TSLA. #Fanboy #SEOGod

— Brent D. Payne (@BrentDPayne) 28 октября 2019 г.

 

При этом, с чем именно возникли сложности у Маска, непонятно. При поиске по запросу [tesla solar panels] сайт компании выводится самым первым — как в США, так и в других странах мира:

Результаты поиска в Google.com
Результаты поиска в Google.com.ua

Просмотреть другие комментарии к твиту Маска можно в обсуждении по ссылке.

